Guest Column | When legendary sprinter Mann Kaur caught the tech bug

While working at a local college, I had the opportunity of interacting with several senior citizens seeking to admit their grandchildren in different courses. I soon realised that most of them were not tech savvy.

Catching some of them gazing at the computer labs hesitantly, in awe of the contraptions within, got me thinking and I pitched the idea of imparting free-of-cost computer training to senior citizens in the tricity area to the management as part of its social responsibility initiative.

The college labs were equipped with around 150 computers and the machines as well as trainers were made available to senior citizens after 3pm. The course was advertised in newspapers, and my steno received around 200 calls on the very first day. The callers included a former chief secretary and his wife, a retired director general of police, doctors, engineers and retired officers from the armed forces.

A syllabus was designed, and basic study material was prepared. The first batch had 40 pupils, all of whom were over 65 years of age. The course was inaugurated by justice SS Sodhi (retd) in November 2004.

One of the participants was Mann Kaur, the legendary sprinter who went on to break several centenarian track-and-field records. She was 87 at the time.

An unmatched zeal to learn

After a break-in session on the opening day, all of us moved from the mini auditorium to the IT department. I couldn’t help noticing a short grey-haired lady leading us all. After reaching the lab, she stood in the first row in front of the computer where I had planned to explain the basics. The zeal of the eager pupil in the 45-minute class was something to be seen. She refused to leave the machine after the allotted time was over and insisted on more time. In the computer lab, the octogenarian, was like an eager teenager trying hard to impress her teacher.

On the final day, we had a tea party and a feedback session. Kaur immediately took charge and regaled everybody with humorous anecdotes. Later, whenever I read about her achievements in athletics, I attributed it to her undying spirit for learning, trying and experimenting. She redefined the word “passion” for me. It is true that those blessed with wings, never stick to their nests.

It is never too late to follow a passion

It is a well-known fact that most great achievers scaled new heights and reached the pinnacle of success after crossing the half-time of life. These achievers believed that there is no such thing as “too late” in life. What is common between Bertrand Russell, George Bernard Shaw, Michelangelo, Somerset Maugham, Winston Churchill and Peter Drucker? Two things: they lived a long life and were sharp, witty and creative. They left the world richer through their contribution. For instance, even at the age of 99, author Khushwant Singh was mentally sprier than most and his contributions were acknowledged and recognised by his worst critics.

Such people do not let their biological age as defined by the dates on a calendar define them. Real age is determined by perception and attitude. One may not be able to stop the wrinkles and creases from deepening but advancing in age does not have to mean having a weak mind in a weak body. In fact, engaging in productive activities helps one live longer.

People like Mann Kaur do not let opportunities go by because they are too old to avail them. They take to their passion like duck to water. They understand that the mind and spirit never age. The cells which decay due to advancing age are replaced by newer and younger neurons. Old age, in fact, is the dawn of intellect and creative powers and one has so much to give to the younger generation. May the clan of Mann Kaurs continue to inspire us!

(The writer is a Panchkula-based freelance contributor)