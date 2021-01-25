Guest column: When no one was plagued by FOMO versus JOMO
Change is the only constant in life. Most of us have heard that before and all of us have experienced it for sure. In fact we are forever living it, adapting to it and then just when we think we are in harmony with our environment there it is, challenging us again. “Change alone is eternal, perpetual, immortal…”
Lately I am focusing more and more on the changes that have taken place on the written word and expressions that seem to be the ‘in- thing’. One such expression came my way when I was talking to my daughter- in-law about exiting some chat groups. She asked ‘doesn’t FOMO bother you?’
Now what’s that? Apparently it is a new term used for people who have the fear of missing out on activities taking place in their circle of friends, parties, and any event, social or otherwise, that is likely to be talked about in social circles. Social media has created jealous behavior over illusions. Sadly, some are envious of things, relationships and lifestyles that don’t even exist, whereas earlier in my younger days news did not travel that fast and therefore the reactions were somewhat diluted. Nowadays of course the news is transmitted as it is happening.
My generation who are walking the golden path of duties fulfilled, freedom from the social pressures, a generous availability of time and choices galore can enjoy these novel, so called problems, from a distance. The youth today spend as much time photographing selfies as they do enjoying the event. Earlier in my heyday, I would look forward to meeting new people, exchanging news and views about their lives, work and hobbies. Now it’s more important to know who is invited to the party and (more juicier) who’s not; what everyone’s wearing; and pictures that have to be taken to be discussed later.
Questions abound: As to why someone was not invited. The responses to this are spiced up with all the required embellishments to evoke discomfort.
Every new phrase and situation usually has a brighter side too, the antithesis. So when I heard on a Ted Talk someone mentioning JOMO I felt some relief, almost jubilation. JOMO is the joy of missing out, that gratifying feeling one can get when one can break away from the real and virtual activities and do things one wants to.
A recent forward I received which was funny but meaningful said, “You never look as bad as your Aadhaar card and driving license photograph and never as good as you appear on Facebook.” Well that seems true of many things in life too. What we see may not be the true picture of the lives of others and what we do not know is how easy or difficult everyone’s life can be. We need to find a way to create that beautiful balance in our life, and then it can be as interesting as we desire it to be.
promildada@yahoo.com
The writer is a freelancer and development guide based in Jalandhar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poultry sales pick up again in Chandigarh tricity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guest column: When no one was plagued by FOMO versus JOMO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guest Column: To my dear students, from a teacher
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guest Column: Miracles do happen, that’s how India won the battle against polio
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MC polls: Development issues matter in Mohali’s ‘new’ sectors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 years on, project to treat effluents in Dera Bassi yet to take off
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 booked for attack on former Mohali mayor Kulwant Singh’s office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Chandigarh DEO who died of Covid among 24 R-day awardees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fresh trouble for Tribune flyover project as Chandigarh urban planning dept says it didn’t give approval
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 35% turn up for Covid vaccine in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
28-year-old golfer creates milestone at Chandigarh Golf Club
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Striking waste collectors resume work in Chandigarh, RWAs want charge of garbage collection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sector-33 firing: High court denies bail to three accused
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP holds motorcycle rallies in Punjab to mobilise people for R-Day tractor parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will not disrupt Republic Day functions in Haryana: BKU (Charuni)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox