Guest column: When no one was plagued by FOMO versus JOMO

Change is the only constant in life. Most of us have heard that before and all of us have experienced it for sure. In fact we are forever living it, adapting to it and then just when we think we are in harmony with our environment there it is, challenging us again. “Change alone is eternal, perpetual, immortal…”

Lately I am focusing more and more on the changes that have taken place on the written word and expressions that seem to be the ‘in- thing’. One such expression came my way when I was talking to my daughter- in-law about exiting some chat groups. She asked ‘doesn’t FOMO bother you?’

Now what’s that? Apparently it is a new term used for people who have the fear of missing out on activities taking place in their circle of friends, parties, and any event, social or otherwise, that is likely to be talked about in social circles. Social media has created jealous behavior over illusions. Sadly, some are envious of things, relationships and lifestyles that don’t even exist, whereas earlier in my younger days news did not travel that fast and therefore the reactions were somewhat diluted. Nowadays of course the news is transmitted as it is happening.

My generation who are walking the golden path of duties fulfilled, freedom from the social pressures, a generous availability of time and choices galore can enjoy these novel, so called problems, from a distance. The youth today spend as much time photographing selfies as they do enjoying the event. Earlier in my heyday, I would look forward to meeting new people, exchanging news and views about their lives, work and hobbies. Now it’s more important to know who is invited to the party and (more juicier) who’s not; what everyone’s wearing; and pictures that have to be taken to be discussed later.

Questions abound: As to why someone was not invited. The responses to this are spiced up with all the required embellishments to evoke discomfort.

Every new phrase and situation usually has a brighter side too, the antithesis. So when I heard on a Ted Talk someone mentioning JOMO I felt some relief, almost jubilation. JOMO is the joy of missing out, that gratifying feeling one can get when one can break away from the real and virtual activities and do things one wants to.

A recent forward I received which was funny but meaningful said, “You never look as bad as your Aadhaar card and driving license photograph and never as good as you appear on Facebook.” Well that seems true of many things in life too. What we see may not be the true picture of the lives of others and what we do not know is how easy or difficult everyone’s life can be. We need to find a way to create that beautiful balance in our life, and then it can be as interesting as we desire it to be.

promildada@yahoo.com

The writer is a freelancer and development guide based in Jalandhar