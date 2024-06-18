Guilty won’t be spared: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu condemns assault on Punjab NRI

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday condemned the incident of assault on a Punjabi NRI at Khajjiar in Dalhousie, Chamba district. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

A state government spokesperson said it has been learnt through media reports that a zero FIR has been registered in Amritsar in a case related to an assault on NRI couple at Khajjiar in Dalhousie of district Chamba.

The spokesperson said that CM has condemned the incident and directed the law enforcement agency to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and ensure that the attackers face strict action.

A Spanish-Punjabi couple was allegedly assaulted in Khajjiar. Police would also wait for further details and communication from the Amritsar police station and act accordingly based on the report.

“People of Himachal Pradesh are known for their simplicity and good behaviour. Himachal is renowned world over for its natural beauty, rich culture, adventurous and religious sites which attracts crores of tourists every year. The people also regard tourists as ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ and this one-off incident does not reflect well on the state which has always been a safe abode to the visitors and locals alike,” the spokesperson said.

The alleged incident took place on the morning of June 11 at a parking lot in Dalhousie when a heated argument ended up in a fight between the two parties. The police intervened and took the injured to Chamba hospital for first aid. The couple, however, refused for both medical check-up and to register the case. Later, both the parties agreed for settlement in police presence.

Meanwhile, Himachal Police in a media release said three persons including the NRI Kanwaljeet Singh, his Spanish wife and his brother Jeevanjeet Singh had visited Khajjiar, Chamba district from Amritsar City on June 11.

During enquiry, it has come on record that Kanwaljeet Singh and his brother Jeevanjeet Singh were forcibly holding hands of female tourists and local women on the pretext of practising palmistry.

“This led to an altercation between the NRI couple and the tourists and local people present there. The police intervened into the matter and brought the NRI couple to Sultanpur police post. They refused to initiate legal proceedings in the matter and did not undergo medical examination despite repeated requests by the local police. Their statement was also recorded in which they categorically refused to register the complaint regarding the scuffle,” the police statement added.

Police also said the incident had no relation or connection with the Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut incident at Chandigarh airport.