Gunpoint robbery at Zirakpur jewellery shop: Police crack case, 7 held

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 19, 2025 09:34 AM IST

The robbers had been quietly leading double lives as delivery boys and security guards to conceal their criminal activities, said police

A day after a broad daylight robbery at a jewellery shop in Zirakpur’s Shiva Enclave on Wednesday, Mohali police cracked the case within 24 hours by arresting seven members of a gang.

A pistol, live cartridge and two bikes used in the crime have been seized. (HT)
A pistol, live cartridge and two bikes used in the crime have been seized. (HT)

The accused had been quietly leading double lives as delivery boys and security guards to conceal their criminal activities, said investigators.

Mohali rural superintendent of police (SP), Manpreet Singh, while addressing the media on Friday, said the gang members were residents of different cities across Punjab and Haryana, but were living in rented accommodations in Mohali and its surrounding areas.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Gurmandeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Rishabh, Parmveer Singh, Shamsher Singh, alias Sera, Gangandeep Singh and Karanveer Singh.

“Out of the seven, Parmveer, Shamsher, Gangandeep and Karanveer directly executed the robbery at gunpoint, while the other three were part of the planning and conspiring the crime,” said the SP.

During the arrests, police also recovered a pistol, a live cartridge, two motorcycles used in the crime, and a significant quantity of stolen silver jewellery. The breakthrough came as a result of coordinated efforts by teams under DSP Jaspinder Singh, including Zirakpur SHO, inspector Jaskanwal Singh Sekhon, and Kharar CIA in-charge. “Working swiftly on technical and human intelligence, the teams successfully arrested all seven accused within 24 hours,” the SP added.

According to the SP, police initially apprehended Parmveer, Shamsher, Gangandeep and Karanveer on Thursday, and their disclosures led to the arrests of the remaining three.

“Parmveer, who has a criminal record, hails from Jalandhar. Shamsher and Rishabh are from Haryana, Gurmandeep is a resident of Barnala, Jarmanpreet is from Uttar Pradesh, Gangandeep is from Mohali, and Karanveer is from Amritsar,” he added.

All accused, aged between 21 and 34, became acquainted while working as delivery boys and security guards. They allegedly formed a gang during this time and planned to commit robberies under the guise of legitimate employment. The accused have been remanded for further interrogation, said police.

