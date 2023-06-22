Pedestrian robbed of phone, cash at gunpoint in Mohali

Three men robbed a hotel employee of his mobile phone and cash at gunpoint in Phase 11 on Tuesday night. When the victim resisted, one of the accused threatened him with a pistol, and fled with his accomplices after snatching his mobile phone and cash in Mohali. (Stock photo)

Police said the victim, Prikshit Sharma, worked at a hotel near a mall in Phase 11.

He was walking back home towards Kambali village around 12.30 am, when three men on a motorcycle tried to rob him. When he resisted, one of them threatened him with a pistol, and fled with his accomplices after snatching his mobile phone and cash.

Police have registered a case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Arms Act at the Phase 11 police station.

Cyclist stabbed, robbed of ₹500 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh In another case of robbery, a Burail resident was stabbed and robbed of ₹500 by two motorcycle-borne men near the Sector-32/33 dividing road in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

The complainant, Amarjeet Pandey, 35, told the police that he was returning home after work from Industrial Area on his cycle around 4.25 pm, when two men on a Royal Enfield motorcycle stopped him and tried to snatch his bag. When he tried to escape, one of them stabbed him in his left hand and chest, before making off with his bag.

The victim informed the police who rushed him to GMCH, Sector 32. He is stated to be stable.

Sources said the Sector-34 police had arrested the accused. They have been booked under Section 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the IPC.

