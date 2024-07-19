Gunshots fired as road rage spirals into clash in Ludhiana locality

Panic gripped New Guru Nanak Nagar in Jamalpur on Wednesday after two groups clashed after a road rage incident. According to locals, gunshots were also fired during the clash. The Jamalpur police reached the spot and recovered a live bullet. (HT Photo)

On being informed, the Jamalpur police reached the spot. They recovered a live bullet from the spot. As both groups managed to escape before the police arrived, a first-information report (FIR) was registered against at least 10 unidentified accused on charges of committing affray. The police also added sections of the Arms Act.

According to locals, the incident unfolded after a collision between a scooter and a bike. Though the collision caused minor damage to the vehicles, the occupants of both vehicles had a clash. Things turned ugly when they called their aides. The locals claimed that one of the groups opened fire in the air, causing panic among the residents. They called on the police. Before the police could reach, the accused escaped.

Jamalpur station-house officer (SHO) inspector Jagdeep Singh said the gunshot was not confirmed yet but the police recovered a live bullet from the spot. The police are scanning the footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area to identify the accused