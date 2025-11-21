Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom anniv: Akalis have no right to question govt: Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday slammed critics who have been finding faults in the government’s efforts to commemorate Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom anniversary. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann interacts with a student while inaugurating various development projects in Sangrur on Thursday. (PTI)

Speaking in Dhuri after distributing cheques worth ₹71 crore for the development of 142 villages and towns in the state, Mann said all political parties traditionally commemorate such anniversaries, but some groups are opposing this occasion with ill intent. “The Akalis have frequently used religion as a shield to hide political failures. It is now hypocritical for them to question the government’s devotion when they had already fallen in public esteem. All previous governments had observed centenaries of the Sikh gurus, and now, when the state government is doing so with sincerity and devotion, opponents are conspiring against it,” Mann said.

Mann accused the Sikh bodies, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), of mismanaging religious funds for political gain.

The CM said that even on this sacred occasion of Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom, “the Akalis are not refraining from playing politics.”

“These selfish leaders will make desperate attempts to find faults in the coming days, but our sincerity and devotion remain firm, so we will pay no heed to them,” Mann said

Mann added that it is being said that they want the summon the chief minister.

“If they summon me, I will expose everything to the public with every detail explaining how the ‘golak’ fund was allegedly spent on political activities,” he said.

Earlier, the CM also inaugurated 38 development works worth ₹7.57 crore across 17 villages of the Dhuri constituency.