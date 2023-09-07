News / Cities / Chandigarh News / G-20 Summit: Gurugram DC advises work from home to employees on September 8

G-20 Summit: Gurugram DC advises work from home to employees on September 8

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 07, 2023 09:29 PM IST

An official spokesperson said that as per an advisory issued by the Gurugram district administration, traffic will be regulated on NH-48 on September 8 due to G-20 Summit and that this may lead to occasional traffic congestion on the roads of Gurugram city.

In view of G-20 Summit in Delhi, Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has advised all corporate offices and private institutions in the district to guide their employees to work from home on September 8.

“There is a need to exercise caution and minimise travel so that traffic congestion can be avoided,” the spokesperson said, advising all corporate offices and private institutions in the district to guide their employees to work from home on September 8.

