Gurugram Rapid Metro ridership up by 15%: Chief secretary

Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Tuesday said Gurugram Rapid Metro network carried more than 1.27 crore passengers between April and November 2025, compared to about 1.10 crore during the corresponding period last year. The Gurugram rapid metro is a fully elevated rapid transit system owned by Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) and operated by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) which operates on a 12.85 kilometre network connecting Cyber City with Delhi Metro at Sikanderpur metro station.

The chief secretary (CS) who presided over a meeting of the board of directors of HMRTC said July 2025 recorded the highest monthly growth, with ridership rising by 22.93%, while most other months also witnessed consistent double-digit increases, reflecting growing commuter confidence in metro rail services.

“The financial performance of rapid metro has also shown improvement. Fare revenue rose by 14.06 % to ₹23.37 crore during the period under review. At the same time, operational expenditure increased by 7.66%. This gap between revenue growth and cost escalation indicates improved operational efficiency, better resource management and optimisation of day-to-day operations,” Rastogi said.

The CS said a proposed 35 kilometre metro rail corridor from Sector-56, Gurugram to Panchgaon comprising 28 elevated stations, has received approval for state funding. The final detailed project report has already been submitted, with careful integration planned at Panchgaon with the proposed RRTS corridor to ensure seamless interchange without any adverse impact on alignment or station design. Once implemented, the corridor is expected to significantly improve connectivity to rapidly developing residential, industrial and institutional areas of New Gurugram, the CS said.

Rastogi said the proposed extension of the metro line from Ballabhgarh to Palwal, covering nearly 30 km with 18 elevated stations, is aimed at extending mass rapid transit deeper into southern Haryana. Feasibility and alternative analysis reports have been completed, and efforts are underway to align the project with the Namo Bharat corridor so as to maximise ridership, network integration and long-term viability.

The CS said that several additional metro corridors within Gurugram and the wider NCR are also in the pipeline. These include the Subhash Chowk–Rajiv Chowk–Sohna Road–Railway Station corridor and the Golf Course Extension Road to Sector-5 corridor via HUDA City Centre. Consultants have been appointed for preparation of Detailed Project Reports, marking a transition from conceptual planning to execution-oriented stages.

In northern Haryana, the extension of the Delhi Metro from Narela to Kundli has received in-principle approvals. Haryana has agreed to provide land support and participate in joint property development, a move expected to substantially enhance access to Delhi’s Phase-IV Metro network and benefit rapidly growing urban clusters in the region, he said.