Guv gifts wheelchairs to specially abled brother, sister

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Oct 26, 2024 08:24 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla gifted two automatic wheelchairs to specially abled brother and sister of Panjani village of Mamlig sub-tehsil in Solan district

Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla gifted two automatic wheelchairs to specially abled brother and sister of Panjani village of Mamlig sub-tehsil in Solan district.

Anita, 18, and her brother Sunil, 21, suffer from cerebral palsy since birth. (HT Photo)
Anita, 18, and her brother Sunil, 21, suffer from cerebral palsy since birth. (HT Photo)

Anita, 18, and her brother Sunil, 21, suffer from cerebral palsy since birth. Their father, Baburam, who comes under below poverty line (BPL) category of scheduled caste, supports the family by working as a daily wage labourer in Kunihar. The two wheelchairs have been provided from Himachal Pradesh State Red Cross.

Assistant secretary of State Red Cross Sanjeev Sharma said the governor has already gifted about 20 automatic wheelchairs to severely specially abled people of BPL families.

