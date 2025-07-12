Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Guv praises courage, willpower at Chandigarh Spinal Rehab

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 10:58 AM IST

Addressing the gathering, Kataria described the centre as a sacred place where giving up is not an option. He praised the patients for their courage and willpower, saying, “This is not merely a programme, but a celebration of inner strength and renewed spirit. Many of you have turned adversity into a beacon of inspiration for others.”

The Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria visited Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, Sector 28 on Friday and took a round of the available facilities. The governor also interacted with patients and shared words of encouragement with them.

The Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria visited Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, Sector 28 on Friday and took a round of the available facilities. The governor also interacted with patients and shared words of encouragement with them. (HT Photo)
The Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria visited Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, Sector 28 on Friday and took a round of the available facilities. The governor also interacted with patients and shared words of encouragement with them. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering, Kataria described the centre as a sacred place where giving up is not an option. He praised the patients for their courage and willpower, saying, “This is not merely a programme, but a celebration of inner strength and renewed spirit. Many of you have turned adversity into a beacon of inspiration for others.”

Applauding the dedication of the entire team at Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, he added, “You don’t just provide treatment — you instill dignity and self-respect.”

Kataria also promised continued government support for such institutions. The governor also said that the efforts made by founder Nicky P Kaur, are unique and not many people take up such a noble and challenging initiative. The inmates presented Vande Mataram - A short musical performance by Flowing Karma- India’s first Band on Wheels. An audio-visual presentation on Chandigarh Spinal Rehab was also organised on the occasion.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Guv praises courage, willpower at Chandigarh Spinal Rehab
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On