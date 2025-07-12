Guv praises courage, willpower at Chandigarh Spinal Rehab

The Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria visited Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, Sector 28 on Friday and took a round of the available facilities. The governor also interacted with patients and shared words of encouragement with them. The Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria visited Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, Sector 28 on Friday and took a round of the available facilities. The governor also interacted with patients and shared words of encouragement with them. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering, Kataria described the centre as a sacred place where giving up is not an option. He praised the patients for their courage and willpower, saying, “This is not merely a programme, but a celebration of inner strength and renewed spirit. Many of you have turned adversity into a beacon of inspiration for others.”

Applauding the dedication of the entire team at Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, he added, “You don’t just provide treatment — you instill dignity and self-respect.”

Kataria also promised continued government support for such institutions. The governor also said that the efforts made by founder Nicky P Kaur, are unique and not many people take up such a noble and challenging initiative. The inmates presented Vande Mataram - A short musical performance by Flowing Karma- India’s first Band on Wheels. An audio-visual presentation on Chandigarh Spinal Rehab was also organised on the occasion.