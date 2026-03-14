Guv: Shed bureaucratic mindset for city’s growth

chandigarh@hindustantimes.com The governor said that we need to adopt a very strict approach when it comes to plastic use. (HT File)

Chandigarh Addressing delegates during the inauguration of Urban Innovation Summit organised by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and Elets Technomedia, Punjab governor-cum-UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria called out government officials to shed the bureaucratic approach and work in full coordination with all departments for the all-round development of the city.

Asserting that basic rights such as clean drinking water should be equal for every citizen, Kataria said that it is often seen that departments are not in liaison that is why people suffer.

“Drinkable water should be for everyone, everyone needs swachhata. We have often seen how pipes in one area are broken and one department is failing to coordinate with the other. Why so? Why can’t all departments maintain proper coordination?” he asked.

He said that we need to adopt a very strict approach when it comes to plastic use. “Our animals are dying, someone needs to stop,” he said, adding that awareness should be from within.

Advising officers to be as humble when dealing with the public, Kataria said those officials who do not exhibit good behaviour will realise after retirement when they will get the same treatment.

“We are not God when we are on a chair. You go to office after your retirement then you will realise when you receive the same behaviour, are asked to make repeated rounds of offices,” he said.

He also said that utilising a lot of servants while in service has become our second nature.

“This has become our second nature but we utilise so many servants. My words may be bitter but I speak from experience,” he said.

‘Number of vehicles in city more than its population’

The UT administrator also expressed grave concern over the rising number of vehicles in the city. “The number of vehicles in the city is more than its population! What will happen in the future? A day will come when I will have to impose a ban for an entire day on vehicles. Why don’t you people cycle to work? They have made cars a status symbol, even if it comes at the cost of our environment and health,” he said adding that at least one day we can stop pollution and moreover the city is very cycle friendly.

The administrator noted that well-planned cities can become vibrant, inclusive and livable spaces where residents enjoy easy access to essential services, community facilities and a healthy environment. He underlined that thoughtful planning, strong infrastructure and sustainable policies play a key role in building future-ready cities that create opportunities and improve everyday life.

The summit had over 150 delegates and more than 30 speakers, including policymakers, urban planners, technology leaders and governance experts from across the country. The programme commenced with a ‘nukkad natak’ by the Municipal Corporation highlighting civic awareness and citizen participation.