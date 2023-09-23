News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Guv shouldn’t ask us about debts, we inherited it from past govts: Harpal Cheema

Guv shouldn’t ask us about debts, we inherited it from past govts: Harpal Cheema

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 23, 2023 11:22 PM IST

In a statement, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “We have to pay thousands of crores as interest on debt of about ₹3 lakh crore that was taken by the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party combine and Congress governments in the past. Despite repaying the loan installment and interest, the AAP government is doing good work for the welfare of the people of Punjab.”

Responding to Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit’s letter to the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, state’s finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the former should not be talking about the state’s financial obligations as the present regime has inherited a debt of 3 lakh crore from the previous governments.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the governor should not be talking about the state’s financial obligations as the present regime has inherited a debt of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 lakh crore from the previous governments. (HT File)
Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the governor should not be talking about the state’s financial obligations as the present regime has inherited a debt of 3 lakh crore from the previous governments. (HT File)

In a statement, Cheema said, “We have to pay thousands of crores as interest on debt of about 3 lakh crore that was taken by the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party combine and Congress governments in the past. Despite repaying the loan installment and interest, the AAP government is doing good work for the welfare of the people of Punjab.”

The AAP government had written to the governor seeking his intervention for the release of rural development funds (RDF) and in reply, the latter had told the CM to wait for the decision of the Supreme Court (SC) on the matter.

Responding to the governor’s reply, Cheema said, “CM Bhagwant Mann has met the Union minister and demanded this (RDF). But because of no response from the Centre, the Punjab government was forced to approach the SC.”

Cheema also reminded the governor that the Punjab government had to go to the SC even to call the budget session. He said if the governor talks to the Centre and gets the RDF funds, then the Punjab government will withdraw its petition from the SC.

He further said works related to rural development have been hit due to the funds not being released. “If the governor is really concerned about Punjab, then he should fulfill his duty towards the state and talk to the Centre and help the Punjab government get the pending amount of RDF, which is about 5,000 crore,” said Cheema.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out