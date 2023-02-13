Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Guv’s letter: SAD seeks judicial probe into AAP govt’s decisions

Guv’s letter: SAD seeks judicial probe into AAP govt’s decisions

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the unconstitutional decisions taken by the Aam Aadmi Party government, alleging that there was a constitutional breakdown in Punjab.

Referring to a letter written by Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit to CM Mann, SAD senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema said Mann should provide information as sought by the governor within the framework of the constitution. (Representational Image)
Referring to a letter written by Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, SAD senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema said Mann should provide information as sought by the governor within the framework of the constitution.

“The governor has touched upon sensitive issues which concern the welfare of Punjabis and the CM should not shy away from furnishing appropriate reply,” Cheema said.

