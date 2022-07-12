Habitual thief caught with 13 more stolen bicycles in Chandigarh
Out on bail after being arrested for bicycle thefts in April, a habitual thief has been caught with 13 more stolen bicycles.
The accused, identified as Vikas, 25, lives near Guga Madi Mandir in Sector 28.
His arrest came following a complaint by Sector-29 resident Gurdeep Singh, whose Hercules bicycle was stolen from the market of Sector 29-C. A theft case in this regard was registered at the Industrial Area police station.
On his arrest, Vikas confessed to stealing 12 more bicycles of different makes, which were also recovered.
He told the police that he stole the bicycles from Sectors 7, 8, 18 and 35, and would further lend them to his friends.
Earlier police had recovered 12 stolen bicycles from the accused when he was arrested on April 21.
He was produced in court on Monday and sent to judicial custody.
PEC alumna honoured
Flying Officer Palak Mahajan, an alumna of Punjab Engineering College (PEC), got three awards from vice-chief of the Indian Air force, Air Marshal Sandeep Singh during the passing out parade held at Air force Technical College Bengaluru on July 8. She was presented with the Chief of Air Staff Award for best in aeronautical engineering electronics branch, Vice-President’s Sword for best in professional subject and President’s Plaque for best all-round officer.
Awareness seminar at CGC
The Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri, and National Commission for Women, in collaboration with Punjabi University Patiala and Panjab University Chandigarh organised an awareness seminar on “Non-resident Indian (NRI) marriages - Do’s & Don’ts” on Monday, keeping in view of the hike in unsuccessful NRI marriages. Addressing the seminar, they talked about the problem of being trapped in fraudulent marriages and underscored the urgent need to build safeguards and protect our women.
-
Congress did not do anything for Mandi: Jai Ram
Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur accused the party for not doing anything for his home district, Mandi, on Monday. He also honoured a girl under the 'Beti Hai Anmol' programme. He said that of the 78 gram panchayat pradhans in Seraj, 76 were affiliated to the BJP.
-
Panchkula DC asks officials to identify accident-prone areas
Deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik presided over the meeting of district road safety and safe school vahan policy committee and asked officials of various government departments including National Highways Authority of India to provide road safety training to their respective officials and undertake a road safety audit. He said the vehicles impounded by RTA should be parked at the police station concerned and at the old workshop of Haryana roadways.
-
Punjab Police arrest 676 drug smugglers in a week
The Punjab Police have arrested 676 drug smugglers and suppliers after registering 559 first information reports (FIRs) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in the last one week. As many as 32 proclaimed offenders and absconders in the NDPS cases have also been arrested in the past week, IG, headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill added.
-
Mohali police conduct searches at railway station, markets
Police on Monday conducted searches at the railway station and various markets of Mohali with the help of dog squad and bomb disposal team. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal, who supervised the searches, said the exercise was aimed at instilling a sense of security among residents and restrict the movements of criminals.
-
Rape case: Former MLA Bains, 4 others surrender in Ludhiana court
Former MLA and chief of Lok Insaaf Party Simarjeet Singh Bains, 52, along with Bains' brother and three others surrendered before a Ludhiana court on Monday in a rape case. The others who have surrendered in the court are his alias Gogi, alias Pamma, his employee Pardeep Kumar, brother Paramjit Singh Bains, Baljinder Kaur and Jasvir Kaur. His brother Karamjit Singh Bains and aide Sukhchain Singh were already arrested by the police.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics