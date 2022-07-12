Habitual thief caught with 13 more stolen bicycles in Chandigarh

Out on bail after being arrested for bicycle thefts in April, a habitual thief has been caught with 13 more stolen bicycles.

The accused, identified as Vikas, 25, lives near Guga Madi Mandir in Sector 28.

His arrest came following a complaint by Sector-29 resident Gurdeep Singh, whose Hercules bicycle was stolen from the market of Sector 29-C. A theft case in this regard was registered at the Industrial Area police station.

On his arrest, Vikas confessed to stealing 12 more bicycles of different makes, which were also recovered.

He told the police that he stole the bicycles from Sectors 7, 8, 18 and 35, and would further lend them to his friends.

Earlier police had recovered 12 stolen bicycles from the accused when he was arrested on April 21.

He was produced in court on Monday and sent to judicial custody.

PEC alumna honoured

Chandigarh

Flying Officer Palak Mahajan, an alumna of Punjab Engineering College (PEC), got three awards from vice-chief of the Indian Air force, Air Marshal Sandeep Singh during the passing out parade held at Air force Technical College Bengaluru on July 8. She was presented with the Chief of Air Staff Award for best in aeronautical engineering electronics branch, Vice-President’s Sword for best in professional subject and President’s Plaque for best all-round officer.

Awareness seminar at CGC

Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri, and National Commission for Women, in collaboration with Punjabi University Patiala and Panjab University Chandigarh organised an awareness seminar on “Non-resident Indian (NRI) marriages - Do’s & Don’ts” on Monday, keeping in view of the hike in unsuccessful NRI marriages. Addressing the seminar, they talked about the problem of being trapped in fraudulent marriages and underscored the urgent need to build safeguards and protect our women.