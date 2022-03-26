Habitual thief wanted in Delhi nabbed in Chandigarh

Wanted in 14 theft cases by the Delhi Police, a 50-year-old man was arrested in Chandigarh for breaking into a house at Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra, on March 15.

The accused, Mahinder Pal, a resident of Guru Nanak Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi, had come to Chandigarh especially to commit thefts, police said. In Delhi, he runs a fruit and vegetable stall.

He visited Chandigarh every month and stayed with a relative, Ram Rahees, who works as a labourer in Kansal. He also purchased a second-hand Honda Activa in January under Rahees’ name with the aim of using it for burglaries.

On March 15, he struck at a house at Modern Housing Complex and decamped with three pairs of gold earrings, one gold ring, ₹3,000 in cash and a purse. A case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Manimajra police station in this regard.

After launching a probe into the case, police arrested Pal based on technical surveillance while he was still in Chandigarh. Some of the stolen gold articles were recovered from his possession. The Honda Activa used by him to flee was also recovered. Police said the accused was involved in 14 theft cases in Delhi going back all the way to 2008. Whether he committed more thefts in Chandigarh is being looked into.