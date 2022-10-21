HAFED earns record 207 crore profit

: The HAFED, which is the apex cooperative federation of Haryana, has earned the highest ever profit of ₹ 207 crore during 2021-22.

Kailash Bhagat, chairman HAFED, said that the business turnover of about ₹ 17, 700 crore achieved by cooperative during this period is also the highest ever.

He said the federation has recently taken numerous bold initiatives for expanding the business. It has diversified into export, commercial purchase of different commodities like paddy, wheat and mustard seed.

As a result, he said, HAFED has got an export order of 20,000 MT basmati rice valuing $ 21.85 million from Saudi Arabia.

He further informed that HAFED is also exploring business opportunities in other countries to expand its export business and focus has also been enhanced on marketing of its products in the domestic market by adding new products like multi-grain atta, namkeen, biscuits, jaggery, poha etc. in its product range.

HAFED managing director, A Sreenivas, said that infrastructure is also being augmented by setting up of new units like oil mill at Rampura, cattle feed plant at Rohtak, flour mill at Jatusana, fortified rice kernels unit at Taraori, modern rice mills at Ding, Rania and Baroda, turmeric plant at Radaur so that world class infrastructure is put in place to ensure best quality products.

He said the consumers would witness paradigm changes in the product range, quality and packaging of HAFED products in the coming months.