Halt works, restore drain’s original width: Water resources dept to Ludhiana MC

Over 10 days after the Ludhiana unit of the department of water resources wrote to the Municipal Corporation (MC) over the ongoing construction of four bridges and a road on the Buddha Nullah that resulted in narrowing of the drain’s width at some places, the department’s headquarters has shot off another letter flagging the issue. Urging the civic body to halt the ongoing works besides restoring the original width of the drain, the department said the narrowed width, due to unapproved road and bridge construction, can increase the flood risk amid the ongoing monsoon season. It asked the civic body to get its drawings approved from the department. The MC has been constructing several bridges on the Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The stretch from Burji 55,000 to Burji 1,00,180 — covering areas like Shivpuri, Madhopuri and New Kundan Puri, falls under the jurisdiction of the MC as per a 2015 government notification. The drainage and mining division of the water resources department has stated that the civic body undertook structural development along the drain without obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) or getting the general arrangement drawings (GAD) approved.

“The corporation has constructed roads, bridges and retaining walls along several locations of Buddha Nullah without our clearance. This has led to a reduction in the designed bed width of the drain at multiple points,” said Rajat Grover, executive engineer, Ludhiana drainage division of the department of water resources. “This can lead to a serious problem during the monsoon when the drain’s flow needs to be at its full capacity,” he said.

Grover said a survey was carried out to determine the extent of the encroachment and how much the drain’s width has been compromised. The department listed specific points where unauthorised constructions have been observed, including Burji numbers 65,550, 66,350, 75,900 and 81,800. In addition, a concrete road is reportedly being constructed on the government floodplain between Burji 64,250 and 67,000 again without permission, Grover mentioned.

“The river’s natural flow can’t be obstructed for the sake of development,” said a senior official from the department. “Construction on floodplains and narrowing the river’s width without technical vetting is dangerous and goes against all drainage safety norms,” he added.

The department’s letter emphasised the urgency, stating that amid the monsoon, there is a heightened risk of overflow and flooding in several city areas. The department has asked the MC to halt all ongoing construction immediately and restore the original bed width of the Buddha Nullah.

“The works must not continue without the prior approval of the drainage design and flood-handling capacity. The MC has been urged to take immediate corrective action,” the letter added.

When contacted, MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said, “I have directed the officials concerned to take a no-objection certificate from the department of water resources.” The matter is being reviewed, said another official, wishing not to be named.

The Buddha Nullah, which originates near Koom Kalan and merges with the Sutlej near Walipur Kalan, plays a crucial role in the city’s stormwater drainage system.

Environmentalists and residents have also expressed concern. “This isn’t the first time unplanned development has taken precedence over environmental safety,” said Ramesh Malhotra, a local activist. “With flooding becoming more frequent, the authorities need to act before it’s too late,” he added.