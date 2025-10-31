Handwara MLA Sajjad Lone accuses govt of ‘stonewalling’ efforts to resolve reservation issue

Peoples Conference president and Handwara MLA Sajjad Gani Lone on Thursday criticised the government for what he termed as a deliberate attempt to avoid sharing “basic information” on recruitment and reservations in Jammu and Kashmir. Handwara MLA Sajjad Lone (File)

In his statement, Lone said that his questions regarding reservations had been “clubbed” with another member’s query despite having no overlap in content. “I had submitted two questions about reservations. Both or at least one of them have been clubbed with the question of a fellow honourable member. I fail to understand. There is no overlap in terms of content,” he said.

Accusing the government of “stonewalling every effort” to seek clarity on the issue, Lone questioned the administration’s reluctance to place recruitment and reservation data in the public domain. “Why is the government not willing to share basic information on recruitments? Why is it stonewalling every effort to resolve the issue of reservations?” he questioned.

Referring to his interventions in the previous assembly session, PC chief said his intent was to examine the broader implications of reservation policies on human resource development and regional equity.

“I wanted to gather information in order to be able to define unambiguously the consequences of reservation, the regional disparities and its long-term negative impact on human resource development,” he said.

Reiterating that the issue could be objectively studied, Lone added, “I still believe it is possible to mathematically evaluate the impact of reservations. But it seems seeking simple answers, gathering information has become a luxury in the present government.”