Hansi nursing college row: Students reach outside MLA’s residence over delayed migration

The girl students of a nursing college in Hansi on Wednesday reached outside the residence of Hansi MLA Vinod Bhayana and raised the issue of migration to other colleges. Nearly 150 girl students out of 250 have applied for their migration to other nursing colleges. (HT Photo for representation)

Earlier in December last year, the college director was arrested over sexual harassment charges. Following the arrest of the director, MLA Bhayana had met the protesters and assured the girls that they would be migrated. But so far no student has been migrated to other colleges by the authorities.

The students said that the MLA was not present at home and claimed that the MLA spoke to them over the phone. “The MLA stated that the migration process is in its last leg and they would be migrated to other colleges soon. We are reaffirming that, if our demands are not met, we will sit on dharna outside his residence,” they added. Nearly 150 girl students out of 250 have applied for their migration to other nursing colleges.

Earlier on December 31 last year, the girl students ended their six-day protest after they were informed of the arrest of the college director in sexual harassment case by Hansi MLA Vinod Bhayana, Narnaund MLA Jassi Petwar and farmer leader Suresh Koth.

“The police had arrested the director of the nursing college in sexual harassment case and the SC/ST Act has been added in the FIR. We informed the girls that it is impossible to migrate all of them to the same college and they can’t choose the college of their choice in the migration process. The migration process will be done on the basis of their academic performance,” the Hansi MLA said while assuring the girls in the presence of media and administration, and their protest was called-off.