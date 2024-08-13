 Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra today: Panchkula police issue traffic advisory - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra today: Panchkula police issue traffic advisory

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 13, 2024 08:26 PM IST

The Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra will be held in Pinjore from 4 pm to 6 pm; therefore, police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters

Ahead of Independence Day, Panchkula police will take out a “Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra” in Pinjore on Wednesday to encourage citizens to hoist the Tricolour at their homes.

Panchkula police will take out a “Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra” in Pinjore on Wednesday to encourage citizens to hoist the Tricolour at their homes. (HT File Photo)
Panchkula police will take out a “Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra” in Pinjore on Wednesday to encourage citizens to hoist the Tricolour at their homes. (HT File Photo)

The procession will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm. Therefore, police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters. During this period, traffic movement will be affected from Mallah Mod to Pinjore (all vehicles coming and going), from Parwanoo border towards Pinjore (vehicles coming), towards Sheikho Majri (vehicles coming and going) and Link Road towards Bitna Road (from near Ronak Hotel).

Commuters intending to go towards Baddi should take the Surajpur bypass and those headed to Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, should approach the highway from the outskirts of Pinjore. Other commuters are advised to use alternative routes as suitable.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra today: Panchkula police issue traffic advisory
