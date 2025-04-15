Harassment allegations: Burail police post in-charge shifted

Burail police post in-charge Naveen Antil was sent to police lines on Monday after a woman constable accused him of workplace harassment. Acting on the complaint, SSP Kanwardeep Kaur immediately relieved Antil from his post and directed that he be posted to the police lines pending a departmental inquiry. (HT File)

Sources said the woman constable had approached the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur a few days ago with a formal complaint, accusing Antil of persistent harassment at the workplace. Despite raising objections multiple times, she alleged that the officer continued with inappropriate conduct.

Acting on the complaint, SSP Kaur immediately relieved Antil from his post and directed that he be posted to the police lines pending a departmental inquiry