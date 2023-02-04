Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Harchand Singh Barsat appointed Punjab Mandi Board chairman

Harchand Singh Barsat appointed Punjab Mandi Board chairman

Updated on Feb 04, 2023 10:55 PM IST

The Punjab government on Saturday appointed chairmen of six boards and corporations and chiefs of seven market committees.

According to the orders issued by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP’s general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat has been appointed as the chairman of the Punjab Mandi Board whereas party’s women leader from Jalandhar Rajvinder Kaur Thiara has been appointed as chairman of Punjab State Container and Warehousing Corporation.

Harminder Singh Sandhu has been named as chairman of the Punjab Scheduled Castes Land Development and Finance Corporation, Ranjodh Hadana as chairman PEPSU Road Transport Corporation, Capt Sunil Gupta as chairman of Punjab State Ex-servicmen Corporation and Guninderjit Singh Jawanda as Punjab Information Communication Technology Corporation.

The government also appointed Rajwant Singh Ghulli, Gurpreet Singh Bhuchar, Tarsem Singh Kanike, Sandeep Dhaliwal, Sukhwinder Kaur Gahlot, Gurvinder Singh Dhillon and Raspinder Raja as chairmen of market committees of Dhuri, Mansa, Tapa, Sadiq, Amloh, Sirhind and Charanthal, respectively.

