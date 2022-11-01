Harike couple’s killing: Six including daughter-in-law held

Police on Tuesday claimed to have solved the killing of a couple with the arrest of six persons, including their daughter-in-law at Harike here. Ex-serviceman Sukhdev Singh and his wife Jasbir Kaur were hacked to death at their home by some unidentified persons during the intervening night of October 19 and 20. Later on, during the preliminary investigation, the police had found some valuables, including a .12 bore rifle, five rings of gold and ₹30,000 from the victim’s home.

During the time of the incident, the victim couple’s daughter-in-law Baljinder Kaur and daughter Simranjit Kaur were also present in the home. On the complaint of Simranjit Kaur, a case under Sections 302 (murder), 460 (trespassing), 506 (intimidation), 342 (confinement), 34 (common intention), 120-B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against some unidentified persons at Harike police station.

Simranjit had said some unidentified persons entered their home when her mother and father were sleeping. “The accused forcibly locked me and my sister-in-law in a room and stole valuables. When, we somehow managed to come out of the room by breaking its door, we found my parents in a pool of blood,” she had said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Tarn Taran, Ranjit Singh Dhillon said a special team was formed to investigate the matter and identify the accused. “Our team, after examining technical details, found that Baljinder Kaur had not been happy with her parents-in-law over minor domestic issues. When we questioned Baljinder, she confessed that she had planned to kill her father and mother-in-laws in collusion with her maternal uncle (mother’s brother) Mukhtiar Singh of Nabipur village,” he said.

The SSP further said their team also found that Mukhtiar’s friends Gurpartap Singh, Jagroop Singh and Major Singh were also involved in the killings. All the six accused have been arrested, he added. The police have also recovered the stolen rifle and its 14 rounds, a country made pistol and its three rounds, a straight thrusting sword, a mobile phone, a motorcycle, two pairs of anklets and two wristwatches.