‘Harm no one, help all’: Dalai Lama’s Buddha Purnima message

Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, on Friday addressed devotees and followers on the occasion of Buddha Purnima—Vesak—extending his greetings and prayers to the global Buddhist community. Buddhist monks blow ceremonial conch shells during a special prayer ceremony on the occasion of Buddha Purnima at Dorje Drak Monastery, in Shimla, on Friday. (PTI)

The message by the 90-year-old spiritual leader reads, “On this auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima — Vesak — which commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and parinirvana of Buddha Shakyamuni, I offer my heartfelt greetings and prayers to every member of our global Buddhist family.”

“This sacred day reminds us of the light that Shakyamuni Buddha brought into the world more than 2,500 years ago. Though the world has transformed beyond recognition since then, his teachings remain relevant today. His profound insight into dependent arising, and his call to harm no one and to help all beings, remain the most compassionate and practical guide for living in our troubled times,” the message reads.

The Dalai Lama said, “Whenever I can, I encourage those who consider themselves followers of the Buddha to be 21st-century Buddhists: to discover what the teachings truly mean and to put them into practice. This entails listening and reading, reflecting deeply on what one has heard or read, and making oneself thoroughly familiar with it.”

“On this joyful celebration of the 2,570th Buddha Jayanti, I offer my greetings to all my Buddhist brothers and sisters. I pray that each of us, by bringing the Buddha’s teachings into our own daily lives, may contribute to creating a happier and more peaceful world,” he added.