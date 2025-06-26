Harmeet Singh Kalka re-elected Delhi gurdwara body chief

Harmeet Singh Kalka was unanimously re-elected president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) in the bi-annual election of the office-bearers, held at Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib, New Delhi, on Wednesday. Jagdip Singh Kahlon was elected general secretary and Harvinder Singh KP vice president. Harmeet Singh Kalka

Kalka became president for the first time in 2022. In 2019, he became general secretary of the gurdwara body. He was elected MLA from Kalkaji in 2013 when the SAD-BJP alliance contested Delhi polls and four candidates of the SAD became victorious.

Ten members from the general house have also been inducted into the executive board. According to Kalka, the election was held unanimously and in a peaceful manner. “In the fresh term that begins today, we will take further dharam parchar and prasar campaigns for the spread of our religious values, ethos and traditions,” said Kalka. He also informed that the DSGMC, which has been running education and health and medical services facilities, will take forward these programmes.

He also announced that the 350th martyrdom day of ninth Master, Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, that falls in November will be commemorated with enthusiasm. “His message of universal brotherhood and sacrifice for other religions will be taken across the globe,” he added.

SAD boycotts election

The Delhi unit of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) boycotted the election. According to Manjit SIngh GK, the elections were illegal. While addressing a press conference, GK said the internal elections were sponsored by the Delhi government at a time when the general body election was due.

On Tuesday, GK, along with Paramjit Singh Sarna, had given a memorandum to the PMO, alleging interference of the Delhi government, including CM Rekha Gupta and cabinet ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Parvesh Verma.

Sarna said that for the past three-four years, attempts were being made to weaken the SAD by making false allegations.

Kalka said, “This has no meaning. The SAD has only 12 members in the general house. How can 12 members contest for 15 posts, five of office-bearers and 10 of the executive board. How would their number have mattered?”