Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Harmohan Kaur Sandhu gets additional charge as PPSC chairperson

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 27, 2025 07:24 AM IST

The Punjab government has sought applications for the post of PPSC chairperson, and the last date for applying is March 15.

The Punjab government has given additional charge of chairperson Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) headquartered at Patiala to a sitting member, Harmohan Kaur Sandhu. Popularly known as Bubbu Tir, she is the daughter of eminent writer Gurnam Singh Tir. A keen writer, columnist and poet, Sandhu was appointed as a PPSC member on August 20, 2019, and her term will end in August 2025.

Harmohan Kaur Sandhu
Harmohan Kaur Sandhu

The Punjab government has sought applications for the post of PPSC chairperson, and the last date for applying is March 15.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On