Harmohan Kaur Sandhu gets additional charge as PPSC chairperson

The Punjab government has given additional charge of chairperson Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) headquartered at Patiala to a sitting member, Harmohan Kaur Sandhu. Popularly known as Bubbu Tir, she is the daughter of eminent writer Gurnam Singh Tir. A keen writer, columnist and poet, Sandhu was appointed as a PPSC member on August 20, 2019, and her term will end in August 2025.

