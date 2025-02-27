Harmohan Kaur Sandhu gets additional charge as PPSC chairperson

The Punjab government has sought applications for the post of PPSC chairperson, and the last date for applying is March 15.
The Punjab government has given additional charge of chairperson Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) headquartered at Patiala to a sitting member, Harmohan Kaur Sandhu. Popularly known as Bubbu Tir, she is the daughter of eminent writer Gurnam Singh Tir. A keen writer, columnist and poet, Sandhu was appointed as a PPSC member on August 20, 2019, and her term will end in August 2025.
