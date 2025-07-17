Harpal Cheema lauds rare unanimity on all legislative matters during special assembly session

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday said that all bills and resolutions presented by the state government were passed unanimously during the four-day session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. Finance minister Harpal Cheema . (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Calling it a unique and historic achievement, Cheema attributed this remarkable consensus to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s focus on the welfare and progress of the populace of the state.

“In my two terms in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, I have never before witnessed such complete unanimity on all legislative matters. This signalled the meticulously planned and honest approach of the state government in guiding Punjab towards new heights of development,” he claimed at a press conference here.

The finance minister elaborated that the assembly session was extended by two days on its very first day, facilitating thorough discussions on crucial bills and allowing for meaningful contributions from the opposition.

He specifically mentioned “The Punjab Prevention of Crime Against Religious Scriptures Bill, 2025”, which, following an extended discussion, was unanimously referred to a select committee. He further noted the unanimous passage of a resolution introduced by water resources minister Barinder Goyal on the second day of the session, which opposed the deployment of CISF personnel in BBMB establishments.

Pointing out that the Congress party had given its consent for CISF security to BBMB in 2021, he commended the party for rectifying its previous stance by supporting the state government’s resolution, which was passed with full consensus. He further stated that all parties unanimously pledged their cooperation in eradicating the drug menace from the state.