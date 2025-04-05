Harsimrat raises vandalism of Ambedkar statues in Lok Sabha, seeks central probe

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda parliamentarian Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday called for a central probe into recent vandalism of Ambedkar statues and temples in Punjab, terming them an attempt to destabilise peace and instigate communal violence. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda parliamentarian Harsimrat Kaur Badal (HT File)

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Harsimrat said it was condemnable that the statues of Ambedkar had been targeted three times in the last three months, but the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had failed to protect them or ensure punishment to the perpetrators.

Asserting that this was being done under a design, she said a bomb was hurled at the Thakur Dwara temple in Amritsar, indicating a wider ‘conspiracy’ was at work.

She said it was unfortunate that even after the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice claimed responsibility of the attacks on Ambedkar statues, the government failed to bring the perpetrators to book.