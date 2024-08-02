Harsimrat seeks 300-bed trauma centre at Bathinda AIIMS

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday demanded a 300-bed trauma centre be sanctioned for AIIMS, Bathinda, opening of a centre of the institute at Mansa and early completion of the Ferozepur PGIMER satellite centre. Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal

In her speech in the Parliament, Harsimrat said that even though 2,500 people visit AIIMS, Bathinda, daily and it is situated alongside two major national highways, the facility had only 28 beds in its emergency ward.

“I have been making requests for creating a 300-bed trauma centre for the last three years but there has been no action. Why funds are not allocated on an important matter concerning the public,” she asked, also demanding a PET scan facility at AIIMS, Bathinda.

“Live donor kidney transplants had started in AIIMS, Bathinda, so an organ transplant and tissue transplant organisation (SOTTO) be established at the Institute, she added.

Referring to a tiff between the Centre and the Punjab government on the branding of health schemes, she said this has resulted in a huge delay in the release of funds to the state and people were made to suffer. She also spoke on how Mohalla Clinics (Aam Aadmi Clinics) opened by the AAP government in Punjab have destroyed the health system and have become a centre for corruption.