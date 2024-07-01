 Harsimrat writes to Rajasthan CM for action against examination staff - Hindustan Times
Harsimrat writes to Rajasthan CM for action against examination staff

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 02, 2024 05:30 AM IST

Two women were reportedly not allowed to take kirpan (Sikh symbol) in an examination centre in Jodhpur to appear in the Rajasthan Judicial Services examination on June 23.

Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday wrote to Rajasthan chief minister Bhajal Lal Sharma, mentioning that the Sikh community was perturbed over no action against the examination staff who “hurt the religious sentiments” of two baptised Sikh women a week ago. The women — Armanjot Kaur and Lakhwinder Kaur — were reportedly not allowed to take kirpan (Sikh symbol) in the examination centre in Jodhpur to appear in the Rajasthan Judicial Services examination on June 23.

According to Harsimrat, not allowing Sikh symbols inside examination hall is a violation of Article 25 of the Constitution that gives members of the Sikh religion the right to don the kakaars.
In her letter, Harsimrat termed it a violation of Article 25 of the Constitution that gives members of the Sikh religion the right to don the kakaars. The MP also stated that the Sikh community was upset as the Rajasthan government had not taken any action despite appeals made by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as well as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

The MP urged the CM to pass directions to all government bodies in Rajasthan, sensitising them to the Sikh kakaars.

