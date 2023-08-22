News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hartron introduces six new modules for e-governance

Hartron introduces six new modules for e-governance

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 22, 2023 01:03 AM IST

The ACS, industries and commerce, said that various departments complained of delayed or no response after sending requests for various IT related procurements and services

: The Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON), a state government owned public sector enterprise (PSE), on Monday introduced six new modules for disposal of electronic waste, digitisation and automation of the tests being conducted by the PSE at their skill centres, online registration and tracking of grievances, job opportunities and electronic tendering. A newly designed web portal was also unveiled.

Hartron introduces six new modules for e-governance (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

At a day-long workshop, additional chief secretary, industries and commerce, Anand Mohan Sharan; principal secretary to the chief minister, V Umashankar; and HARTRON managing director, J Ganesan, launched the modules during an interactive session, bringing together IT stakeholders, a statement said.

“A tracker would not only allow the departments to raise their requests for IT related services but also enable them to track their requests on a real time basis as also allow them access to relevant information on their dashboards,” he said about one of the modules.

Sharan said HARTRON is the nodal agency for the disposal of e-waste (computers etc) of government departments. With a new module in place, the departments can put their inventory online and the module will auto start the auction by sending notifications to empaneled vendors. The entire process after submission of the inventory has been automated till issuance of a pollution certificate.

Umashankar spoke on how in an era of digital transformation, government legislations play a crucial role in addressing the challenges and opportunities posed by rapidly advancing technologies.

“These laws help shape the digital landscape, ensuring privacy, cybersecurity, and fair competition while fostering innovation and protecting the rights of individuals and businesses,” he said.

HARTRON additional managing director, Vivek Kalia, said that emerging areas in information technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI), data security and privacy regulations in India, digital transformation, e-governance, emerging healthcare technologies, startup and innovation ecosystems needed more deliberation.

Tuesday, August 22, 2023
