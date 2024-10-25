Harvinder Kalyan unanimously elected Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker 

BJP MLA Harvinder Kalyan was unanimously elected Speaker of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Friday. BJP MLA Harvinder Kalyan was unanimously elected Speaker of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT file photo)

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini moved a resolution in the House proposing Kalyan’s name, while BJP MLA Ranbir Gangwa seconded the proposal.

Kalyan is a three-time MLA from Gharaunda in Karnal district.

On assuming charge, Kalyan was congratulated by the chief minister and his party MLAs, Congress MLAs, including former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, INLD MLAs Aditya Devi Lal and Arjun Chautala, and several other legislators.

Earlier, chief minister Saini and other newly elected MLAs were administered the oath as members of the House of the 15th state assembly.

Pro-tem Speaker and senior Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian administered the oath to the newly elected MLAs.