Who is singing the national anthem at Chiefs vs Broncos tonight? Generald Wilson, flyover and pregame details
The pregame festivities are also scheduled to include a flyover featuring a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base.
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to begin their NFL campaign at home against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, with Arrowhead Stadium expected to provide a lively backdrop before kickoff.
With football back in KC, Chiefs fans are hoping their team can return to its status as a perennial contender after a disappointing 2025 season. Kansas City missed the playoffs last year after finishing third in the AFC West, bringing an end to its long run of postseason appearances.
The home crowd could make things difficult for Denver, but Chiefs fans will have plenty to celebrate even before the game begins. There will be another reason to celebrate in KC this evening as Kansas City welcomes back its star quarterback. The Chiefs will have Patrick Mahomes back under center after he suffered a serious injury last season.
Who is singing the National Anthem?
Mahomes will have another former Chiefs quarterback joining him at Arrowhead for the season opener, with former Kansas star Alex Smith set to make an appearance during the pregame festivities. Smith is scheduled to take part in the traditional ceremony by banging the drum.
The national anthem will be performed by retired Navy Petty Officer First Class Generald Wilson ahead of Smith’s appearance.
Wilson has become a recognizable presence in the Kansas City community, regularly performing the “Star-Spangled Banner” at local sporting events and other special occasions.
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Wilson’s busy weekend in Kansas City also included back-to-back anthem performances. The retired Navy petty officer sang before the Kansas City Current and Sporting Kansas City matches on Friday and Saturday, respectively, before taking the stage at Arrowhead.
B-2 Spirit flyover planned
The pregame festivities are also scheduled to include a flyover featuring a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base.
As fireworks light up the Kansas City sky, the Arrowhead crowd is expected to put its own spin on the national anthem, replacing the familiar words “and the home of the brave,” to “and the home of the CHIEFS!!!!”
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The Broncos, meanwhile, arrive after making a run to the AFC Championship and will look to silence the home crowd by spoiling Kansas City’s opening-night celebration. Kickoff between the Chiefs and Broncos is scheduled for 8:15 pm ET.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More