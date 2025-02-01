Menu Explore
Haryana: 1 dead, 11 swept away as SUV falls into canal in Fatehabad

ByPress Trust of India
Feb 01, 2025 01:30 PM IST

Victims were returning after attending a wedding at a village in neighbouring Punjab’s Fazilka district 

One person was killed and 11 others were swept away after a Force Motors Trax Cruiser carrying 14 passengers fell into the Bhakra canal in Haryana’s Fatehabad district, police said on Saturday.

One person was killed and 11 others were swept away after an SUV carrying 14 passengers fell into the Bhakra canal in Haryana’s Fatehabad district on Friday night. (Representational photo)
One person was killed and 11 others were swept away after an SUV carrying 14 passengers fell into the Bhakra canal in Haryana's Fatehabad district on Friday night. (Representational photo)

A man and an 11-year-old boy were rescued, the police said, adding that a rescue operation is underway.

The accident occurred at Sardarewala village in Ratia on Friday night, when dense fog engulfed the area.

The passengers, many of whom were from Mehmara village, were returning after attending a wedding ceremony at a village in Punjab’s Fazilka district, police said.

When the SUV neared Sardarewala village, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle because of low visibility, and it fell into the canal. “We have retrieved the body of a man. Efforts are on to trace the 11 missing passengers,” a police officer said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and divers are conducting the rescue operation, the officer added.

