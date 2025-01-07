Haryana: 2 devotees returning from Vaishno Devi shrine killed in road mishap near Jind

Two women were killed and two others were injured after the driver of their car lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into a field abutting the 152D National Highway near Jind on Sunday night, police said on Monday. They were returning from the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu’s Katra area and were on their way to Noida. The deceased have been identified as Supriya, 35, and Sushma, 22, both residents of Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The injured, Arjun, 38, and Saif, 22, were rushed to Jind civil hospital from where they were referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak. (Getty image)

The deceased have been identified as Supriya, 35, and Sushma, 22, both residents of Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The injured, Arjun, 38, and Saif, 22, were rushed to Jind civil hospital from where they were referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences(PGIMS) in Rohtak.

Ludana check-post in-charge Vijnder Singh said the incident took place on Sunday night when four persons were returning from Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu after paying obeisance and were on their way to Noida.

“ When they reached near Bidhtana village on the 152D NH, the driver lost control and the Mahindra Scorpio car hit the divider and fell 15 metres deep into the fields. The passerby tried to rescue them but they failed to do so. The police team took them out of the car after cutting the window panes and rushed them to the civil hospital in Jind. The doctors declared two women dead and two injured persons were referred to PGIMS, Rohtak,” he added.