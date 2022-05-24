Haryana: 3 held after exchange of fire in kidnapping case
Panipat police on Monday claimed to have rescued a 27-year-old man from his kidnappers after an exchange of fire in Panipat district. The abductors had demanded ₹80 lakh in ransom.
Three of the four kidnappers have been arrested, while two of them also sustained bullet injuries.
According to Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan, Neeraj Saini, owner of a grocery shop and resident of Saini Colony in Panipat, was on May 21 kidnapped by at least four persons when he was on his way back home.
The SP said that after the registration of an FIR, the investigation was handed over to the crime investigation agency (CIA) of the district police. In the meantime, the kidnappers contacted the victim’s family and demanded ₹80 lakh for his release.
The investigators came to know that the victim was held hostage in some fields and following a tip-off, a police team reached the spot on Monday morning, he added.
After noticing the police, the accused started firing and tried to flee from the spot. Two kidnappers were shot in legs in retaliatory fire and the victim was rescued.
The accused have been identified as Saurabh, Neeraj, Ankur and Parveen of Muzaffarnagar. Saurabh and Neeraj have been admitted to PGIMS Rohtak.
Ankur is at large, the police said.
-
PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of central schemes on May 31
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact directly with beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the central government on May 31. A Haryana government spokesperson said the PM will connect with the chief ministers, Union ministers, MPs, MLAs and public representatives of the states from Shimla through virtual medium. Selected beneficiaries from all districts of Haryana will participate in this programme while the PM will interact with the beneficiaries of one or two districts.
-
Polls to Haryana municipal bodies on June 19
Polling for 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils in Haryana will be held on June 19 and the results would be declared on June 22, said Haryana state election commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Monday. The last date of withdrawal of candidature will be on June 7 from 11am to 3pm. The election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on the same day.
-
Haryana: Bodies of missing woman, her two kids recovered from Rewari pond
Bodies of a woman and her two children, who had gone missing two days ago, were recovered from a pond at Rewari's Kosli village on Monday, police said. As per the information, the 35-year-old woman, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was married to a Kosli resident. She, along with her two kids -- son aged nine and daughter 10 -- had gone missing two days ago and her families were searching for them.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases dip to 12
Tricity's Covid-19 cases continued to wind downwards for the third consecutive day, as 12 people tested positive on Monday. On Friday, at 36, the daily case tally had shot up to more than double of 17 infections reported the day before. But on Saturday, the figure dropped to 25 and further to 23 on Sunday. On Monday, four cases each were reported in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.
-
Revised pay scales: Chandigarh employees to get five-year arrears in one go
In major relief for around 25,000 employees, the UT administration has decided to release their pay arrears for five years under the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission in one go.
