Haryana: 3 held after exchange of gunfire with cops

ByPress Trust of India, Kurukshetra
Nov 11, 2024 08:42 AM IST

According to the police, the arrested accused were associated with the Kala Rana gang and were allegedly demanding money from a commission agent. They were caught in Gharaunda area of Karnal district.

Three members of a gang were arrested following an exchange of fire with police in the Gharaunda area of Karnal district, officials said on Sunday. Two of the accused were injured in the retaliatory action by police on Saturday night, they said.

During checking of vehicles, officials signalled a motorcycle to stop but the “criminals” opened fire and the police retaliated, injuring two of them.
During checking of vehicles, officials signalled a motorcycle to stop but the "criminals" opened fire and the police retaliated, injuring two of them.

According to the police, the arrested accused were associated with the Kala Rana gang and were allegedly demanding money from a commission agent. Upon receiving information that the three gang members would arrive in Gharaunda area on a motorbike, police put up a check-post near Gadhi Multan village on Saturday, an official said.

During the checking of vehicles, officials signalled a motorcycle to stop but the three criminals opened fire and the police retaliated, injuring two of them. All three of them have been arrested, cops added.

