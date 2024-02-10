 Haryana: 3 persons arrested in Sampla firing case - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: 3 persons arrested in Sampla firing case

Haryana: 3 persons arrested in Sampla firing case

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Feb 11, 2024 06:06 AM IST

Rohtak SP Himanshu Garg said the trio had hatched a conspiracy to extort money when they were drinking liquor on the night of February 6.

The police on Saturday arrested three persons in connection with firing at a shop in Sampla on February 7 and demanding an extortion of 1 crore from the shopkeeper.

The accused have been identified as Naveen, alias Bhanja, of Sampla, Kapil, alias Bhalu, and Amit, alias Mita, of Jhajjar.
The accused have been identified as Naveen, alias Bhanja, of Sampla, Kapil, alias Bhalu, and Amit, alias Mita, of Jhajjar.

The accused have been identified as Naveen, alias Bhanja, of Sampla, Kapil, alias Bhalu, and Amit, alias Mita, of Jhajjar.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Rohtak SP Himanshu Garg said the trio had hatched a conspiracy to extort money when they were drinking liquor on the night of February 6.

“The criminals went to the sweet shop and opened fire. They demanded 1 crore from shopkeeper Sita Ram as extortion. Naveen had used his deceased uncle’s revolver for the crime and was booked in an attempt to murder case in 2019 and he came out on bail in 2020. Amit has been facing two police cases,” the SP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On