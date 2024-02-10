Haryana: 3 persons arrested in Sampla firing case

The police on Saturday arrested three persons in connection with firing at a shop in Sampla on February 7 and demanding an extortion of ₹1 crore from the shopkeeper. The accused have been identified as Naveen, alias Bhanja, of Sampla, Kapil, alias Bhalu, and Amit, alias Mita, of Jhajjar.

Rohtak SP Himanshu Garg said the trio had hatched a conspiracy to extort money when they were drinking liquor on the night of February 6.

“The criminals went to the sweet shop and opened fire. They demanded ₹1 crore from shopkeeper Sita Ram as extortion. Naveen had used his deceased uncle’s revolver for the crime and was booked in an attempt to murder case in 2019 and he came out on bail in 2020. Amit has been facing two police cases,” the SP said.