Haryana: 6 given life term for killing Fatehabad man

A local court in Fatehabad on Wednesday sentenced six persons to life imprisonment for allegedly killing a man with sticks at Chaubara village in the district two years ago. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Fatehabad district and sessions Judge Deepak Aggarwal convicted six persons- Shishpal, his two sons- Shalinder, Uttam Singh alias Suresh, Sandeep, Satbir, all residents of Chaubara village in the district and Aakash of Mirzapur in Hisar. The accused were convicted under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the India Penal Code. The judge also imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on each of them. A woman was acquitted due to lack of evidence in the case.

Fatehabad superintendent of police (SP) Siddhant Jain said that Chaubara resident Suman Devi lodged a complaint with police on February 25, 2023 and accused six persons and a woman of thrashing her husband Kuldeep Singh with sticks.

“Police have investigated the case deeply and we collected evidence against the accused. The court has convicted six persons to life term and a woman was acquitted in this case,” he added.