Haryana: 60-yr-old arrested for sexually assaulting three minors

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Dec 19, 2025 09:02 am IST

A 60-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting three minor girls, including his grand-daughter in Rohtak, police said.

A senior police officer, wishing anonymity said that the accused had been assaulting his eight-year-old grand daughter and two other girls aged 8 and 5 years from the same locality for the last three months.
Rohtak Sadar police station house officer (SHO) Surender said that they received a complaint from a member of the district child welfare committee (CWC), who visited a school in the district where three girls shared their ordeal.

“We have registered an FIR under Sections 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 of the Protection of Children of Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on a complaint registered by the district child protection officer. The counselling of the girls was done by the CWC committee and the accused was arrested today,” SHO added.

“The incident came to light when the district child welfare committee visited the school where girls shared their ordeal. The accused was taking advantage as their girls do not have a mother,” the officer added.

Rohtak child welfare committee chairperson Satish Sharma said that all three girls and one grandson of the accused, aged 6 years, have been shifted to a home for children.

