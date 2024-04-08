Haryana ACB arrests SI for taking bribe

A team of the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested sub inspector Surender and head constable Birpal, posted at Ferozepur Jhirka police station in Nuh district, red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe of ₹5,000. The accused was arrested red-handed while taking a bribe of ₹ 5,000. (iStock)

A government spokesperson said that the ACB team received a complaint that the accused were demanding a bribe of ₹20,000 from the complainant in exchange for not registering a false case against him. The complainant said that the accused had already taken ₹1.5 lakh as a bribe in the form of tyres in this case.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Gurugram ACB police station and further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said, appealing public that if any officer or employee demands a bribe for doing government work, then immediately inform the Haryana ACB on its toll-free number (1800-180-2022 and 1064).