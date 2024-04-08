 Haryana ACB arrests SI for taking bribe - Hindustan Times
Haryana ACB arrests SI for taking bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 08, 2024 07:08 AM IST

A government spokesperson said that the ACB team received a complaint that the accused were demanding a bribe of ₹20,000 from the complainant in exchange for not registering a false case against him

A team of the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested sub inspector Surender and head constable Birpal, posted at Ferozepur Jhirka police station in Nuh district, red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe of 5,000.

The accused was arrested red-handed while taking a bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000. (iStock)
A government spokesperson said that the ACB team received a complaint that the accused were demanding a bribe of 20,000 from the complainant in exchange for not registering a false case against him. The complainant said that the accused had already taken 1.5 lakh as a bribe in the form of tyres in this case.

The ACB team arrested the accused red-handed while taking a bribe of 5,000.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Gurugram ACB police station and further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said, appealing public that if any officer or employee demands a bribe for doing government work, then immediately inform the Haryana ACB on its toll-free number (1800-180-2022 and 1064).

