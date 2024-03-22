 Haryana ACB arrests tehsil welfare officer for taking bribe - Hindustan Times
Haryana ACB arrests tehsil welfare officer for taking bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 22, 2024 06:32 AM IST

The Ambala team of Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Thursday arrested district Kurukshetra’s tehsil welfare officer (TWO) Vikas Kumar red-handed, while allegedly taking a bribe of 30,000.

The complainant had already paid 1,14,000 as a bribe to the accused. (iStock)

A case has been registered against the accused at the ACB police station in Ambala, an official spokesperson said, adding that the ACB team received information about the bribe demand and laid a trap to nab the accused.

The arrested accused Vikas Kumar was allegedly demanding a bribe in exchange for providing compensation under a government scheme for Scheduled Caste people. The complainant had already paid 1,14,000 as a bribe to the accused. The ACB team caught the accused red-handed while he was accepting the remaining bribe of 30,000, the spokesperson said.

The ACB has appealed to the public that if any officer or employee demands a bribe in exchange for doing government work, they should immediately inform the Haryana ACB on toll-free numbers -1800-180-2022 and 1064.

