 Haryana accident: 7 dead, 20 injured as minibus rams into truck in Ambala - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana accident: 7 dead, 20 injured as minibus rams into truck in Ambala

ByHT Correspondent
May 24, 2024 02:50 PM IST

Police said that the accident took place opposite NDI Plaza near Mohra village early in the morning when the truck suddenly applied brakes and the Tempo Traveller rammed into it.

Seven people, including a six-month-old child, were killed and 20 were injured when their minibus rammed into a truck on National Highway-44 in Ambala cantonment on Friday, police said.

The mangled remains of the Tempo Traveller that rammed into a truck on National Highway-44 in Ambala cantonment on Friday. (HT Photo)
The mangled remains of the Tempo Traveller that rammed into a truck on National Highway-44 in Ambala cantonment on Friday. (HT Photo)

Police said that the accident took place opposite NDI Plaza near Mohra village early in the morning when the truck suddenly applied brakes and the Tempo Traveller rammed into it.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Eyewitnesses said that the impact was such that the front portion of the minibus was smashed and bodies were found a few metres away on the road.

The injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Ambala cantonment, where the medical officer on duty, Dr Kaushal Kumar said, “We received eight victims of which three were dead and three were referred due to serious injuries. We received information that the bodies of four people have been kept at the morgue at Adesh Medical College in Shahbad. The rest of the injured are undergoing treatment there.”

Parao police station SHO inspector Dalip said that the truck driver fled the spot and a case has been registered against him.

The deceased were identified as Vinod, 50, Manoj, 42, Satbir, 45, Mehar Chand, 70, and six-month-old Deepti. The identity of the rest of the victims was being ascertained as 27 passengers were travelling in the vehicle that was headed from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana accident: 7 dead, 20 injured as minibus rams into truck in Ambala
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On