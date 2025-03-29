Haryana adopts its state song on concluding day of budget session

The Haryana assembly on Friday formally adopted its state song on the concluding day of the budget session. The proposal, presented by a committee formed for the selection of the state song was passed unanimously through a voice vote in the House. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that as there are rules for the national anthem, guidelines should also be set for the state song. The state song “Jai Jai Haryana” was played in the House.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the budget session of the Haryana assembly in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)