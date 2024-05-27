 Haryana advances summer vacation, schools to remain shut from May 28 - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Haryana advances summer vacation, schools to remain shut from May 28

ByPress Trust of India
May 27, 2024 05:05 PM IST

During the past few days, most places in Haryana have witnessed blistering heat, with maximum temperatures hovering in the 44-46 degrees Celsius range.

The Haryana government has announced advancing summer vacations in state-run and private schools to Tuesday.

Visitors braving the heat at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Monday afternoon. (Vipin Kumar/HT)
Visitors braving the heat at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Monday afternoon. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

According to an order issued by the directorate of school education on Monday, all schools in the state will observe summer holidays from May 28 to June 30.

Earlier, it had ordered the closure of schools from June 1 to 30.

However, in view of the prevailing severe heat wave conditions in the state, it has been decided to declare summer holidays from Tuesday, official sources said.



The directorate of school education has ordered all district education officers, elementary education officers, block education officers and block elementary education officers to ensure that its orders are followed.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana advances summer vacation, schools to remain shut from May 28
