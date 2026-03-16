Haryana: After family court mediation, Lok Adalat reunites couple

A matrimonial dispute between a husband and wife was amicably settled through mediation during the National Lok Adalat organised by the Haryana State Legal Services Authority (HALSA). During the National Lok Adalat, cases regarding civil disputes, matrimonial issues, , motor accident claims, bank recovery suits, cheque bounce matters, traffic challans , etc, were taken up. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The day-long exercise conducted through 177 benches across Haryana on Saturday at various courts took up both pre-litigation and pending cases and disposed of 5.72 lakh cases. It was HALSA’s first National Lok Adalat this year, held under the supervision of justice Deepak Sibal of the Punjab and Haryana high court, who is executive chairman of the HALSA.

In a press statement, the HALSA stated that the Lok Adalat was held across 22 districts and 38 sub-divisions of the state and that the disposal in this first national Lok Adalat of the year significantly brought down core pendency of cases in the Haryana courts.

The HALSA stated that resolving the matrimonial dispute was one of the highlights of the day-long proceedings. The matrimonial case was amicably settled through mediation in the court of Panchkula-based principal judge (family court) Rekha, highlighting the role of mediation in resolving sensitive family conflicts.

The HALSA said that the couple got married in 2013 according to Hindu rites and have two daughters. They had approached the family court after marital discord arose due to misunderstandings and communication gaps.

“During the mediation process, the parties were engaged in a constructive dialogue and eventually resolved their differences, reaching an amicable settlement in the national Lok Adalat. “This case highlights the important role of family courts and mediation in promoting understanding, preserving dignity and ensuring solutions that safeguard the interests of families and children,” said the HALSA

Justice Deepak Sibal personally monitored the functioning of national Lok Adalat across the state through video conferencing during which an amount of ₹172.63 crore stood disbursed.

Matters such as civil disputes, matrimonial cases, motor accident claims, bank recovery suits, cheque bounce matters, traffic challans, compoundable criminal offences and cases before permanent lok adalats (public utility services) were taken up.