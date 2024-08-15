Haryana Agroha included in Hisar metropolitan development authority

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced to include Agroha in the Hisar metropolitan development authority. The Hisar metropolitan will be known as Hisar-Agroha Metropolitan Development Authority. The chief minister said that a total of 6.71 lakh micro, small, and medium enterprises have been established in the state in the last 10 years. (HT Photo)

While addressing the Akhil Bhartiya Agrawal Sammelan in Agroha in Hisar, CM Saini said that it is a matter of pride that Maharaja Agrasen made Agroha his capital on this holy land.

“The airport being built in Hisar has been named after Maharaja Agrasen. The establishment of this airport will give Haryana a distinct identity on the world’s air map. Over the past decade, new records of development have been set in Haryana,” he added.

The chief minister said that a total of 6.71 lakh micro, small, and medium enterprises have been established in the state in the last 10 years.

“To promote large-scale industries, the Haryana Enterprise and Employment Policy-2020 has been implemented. In the past decade, as many as 6,71,524 micro, small, and medium enterprises have been set up in the state, providing employment to 34 lakh people. To address traders’ issues, the Haryana Traders Welfare Board has been established,” CM added.

He further said that under the stand-up India scheme, as many as 6,027 young entrepreneurs in the state have been provided loans amounting to ₹1,238 crore. The CM said that under the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY), 36 lakh youths have been given loans amounting ₹35,950 crore to establish employment.

“For setting up new food processing units in the state, a 25% capital investment subsidy is provided on the project. The state government recently decided to increase the commission for paddy procurement to ₹55 per quintal for commission agents. Moreover, a compensation of ₹12 crore has been decided for commission agents to cover the losses incurred during the previous rabi season due to wheat shortage,” Saini added.

Cabinet minister Kamal Gupta said that the airport is being built on 7,200 acres of land in the name of Maharaja Agrasen in Hisar. He said that the airport will get the license within the next 7 to 10 days and after this the first flight to Ayodhya will take off from this airport. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been invited to inaugurate the airport.

“Bus service will be started from every district headquarters to Agroha,” he added.