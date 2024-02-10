Haryana amends rules for persons with disabilities in HCS exams

The Haryana government has amended the Haryana Civil Service (Executive Branch) Rules to lower the qualifying marks for persons with disabilities in the HCS exams. The amendment notified by chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal allows the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) to relax minimum qualifying marks in English and Hindi language tests (compulsory papers) for persons with disabilities appearing in HCS (executive branch) examination. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The amendment notified by chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal allows the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) to relax minimum qualifying marks in English and Hindi language tests (compulsory papers) for persons with disabilities appearing in HCS (executive branch) examination.

While the standard minimum qualifying marks remain 45%, the HPSC can now lower it to 35% if sufficient candidates with benchmark disabilities are not available. The existing Rule 11 (1)(III) (ii) stipulated that a candidate who is unable to score 45% in aggregate of all written papers will not be called for a personality test.

The amended rule says that if sufficient number of persons with bench mark disabilities do not qualify for the personality test (that is sufficient number of persons with bench mark disabilities are not able to score above 45%), then the limit if 45% marks will be relaxed and the persons with bench mark disabilities who have scored 35% and above shall be called for the personality test.