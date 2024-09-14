Haryana: Amid heavy rains two killed as car sinks in underpass in Faridabad

In the wake of heavy rains in the Delhi-NCR region, two people died after a car sank in an underpass on Friday night in Faridabad. Police officials identified the victims as Punnashray Sharma, a bank manager from Faridabad, and Viraj Trivedi. (Getty image)

According to Additional SHO, Nit 5 Police Station, Jai Chand, there was waterlogging in the underpass, and at around 11 pm, two people arrived in a car.

Additional SHO Jai Chand said, “Due to heavy rains, there was waterlogging in the underpass. The two individuals in the car were unable to assess the situation and drove into the underpass. One person was rescued and taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The other was rescued in the morning. Police tried to stop them, but they ignored our instructions. One of the deceased was a branch manager at HDFC Bank in Sector 31, Gurugram, and the other was a cashier.”

Earlier, heavy rains swept through several parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday, leading to severe waterlogging and significant traffic disruptions. Intermittent downpours throughout the day caused widespread flooding, hampering vehicular movement across the region.

The Dwarka-Palam flyover experienced significant waterlogging, disrupting vehicular movement due to continuous heavy rainfall since the night before.

In Gurugram, traffic slowed in several areas, with waterlogging near Narsinghpur Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway causing a jam extending about 6 kilometres. Bahadurgarh and Jhajjar also witnessed severe waterlogging due to the heavy rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘Orange’ alert for Delhi and NCR, predicting heavy rainfall.

The IMD’s Doppler Radar animation showed convective clouds responsible for moderate to intense rainfall in most parts of Delhi-NCR. (ANI)